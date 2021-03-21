2% job quota for top sports persons in Karnataka police

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) The Karnataka government has reserved 2 per cent of posts in its police force to meritorious sports persons from the state, an official said on Sunday.

"The state government has recently notified that police recruitment will have 2 per cent quota for outstanding sports persons belonging to the state," said Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar in a statement here.