2% job quota for top sports persons in Karnataka police

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) The Karnataka government has reserved 2 per cent of posts in its police force to meritorious sports persons from the state, an official said on Sunday.
"The state government has recently notified that police recruitment will have 2 per cent quota for outstanding sports persons belonging to the state," said Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar in a statement here.
According to the gazette notification on March 3, the special rule will enable top sports persons to get directly recruited as constables, sub-inspectors and deputy superintendents of police.
Kumar, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch, expressed gratitude to state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state Director General of Police Praveen Sood for the notification, which came after a 12-year gap.
