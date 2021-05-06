2 of India's 1980 Olympic hockey gold medallists battling for life

While 66-year-old Kaushik is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in New Delhi, 62-year-old Singh has fortunately come out of the Covid's grip in Lucknow. But Singh needs constant supply of oxygen as he is feeling depressed and has anxiety. On Thursday evening, Singh was finally shifted to a non-Covid ward of the same hospital, Vivekananda Polyclinic.
"The PRO of Vivekananda Polyclinic, Vishal Singh, is the brother of former hockey international Praveen. He played a crucial role in getting Ravindra bhai a non-Covid in the hospital," he said.
Pragya said that doctors have said that if her uncle makes a little extra effort, it would help in his recovery. "His lungs were infected, so breathing is crucial. Doctors are saying that he can recover faster if makes an effort," she pointed out.
Kaushik, an outside-right wearing jersey No.10, scored in India's 4-3 win over Spain in the final of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. Singh, who wore jersey No.7, was in the same XI that brought glory to India.
