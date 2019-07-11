2019 WC loss for men reminds me of our 2017 WC final loss: Mithali

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj has said the Men in Blue's World Cup semi-final defeat is reminiscent of women's 2017 World Cup final loss.

"I, for one, knows how it feels to lose in World Cup knockouts. This loss is reminiscent of our World Cup final loss in 2017. Your heart breaks but you realise you have to go on. That's just how sport is. What a whirlwind of emotions! India loves it's men in blue, no matter what," Raj tweeted.

India lost the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final against England by nine runs. The Mithali Raj-led side was in a brilliant position to lift its first-ever trophy but Anya Shrubsole's six-wicket haul had snatched India's happiness then.

In the men's World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led side got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 against New Zealand on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India in the first semi-final and eventually won the match by 18 runs to enter their second successive World Cup final.