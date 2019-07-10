2019 World Cup: India once again set record for lowest Powerplay 1 score

India have recorded the lowest first Powerplay score of the 2019 World Cup at the worst possible time. Chasing 240 against New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford, the Indian famed top order collapsed against the pace of Matt Henry and Trent Boult in the first ten overs.

The two-time world champions were reduced to 24 for 4 at the end of Powerplay 1, beating the record of New Zealand, that was set on Day 1 of the semis. The Kiwis had scored 27 for 1 on Tuesday and had reached 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs when play was stopped due to rain.

When play resumed on Wednesday, the Kiwis were reduced to 239 for 8 in their 50 overs. The chase was expected to be tough but no one would have imagined the situation of the Indian team after ten overs. India lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma (1), Virat Kohli (1) and KL Rahul (1) with just five runs on the board in 3.1 overs. Matt Henry got rid of Rohit and Rahul, while in-form Kiwi pacer Trent Boult got the wivcket of Virat. Then, the last ball of the tenth over saw Dinesh Karthik falling to Henry for 6 to end one of the worst starts to an Indian innings at the mega event.