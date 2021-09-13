2021 WTA Finals to be held in Guadalajara instead of Shenzhen

Florida [USA], September 13 (ANI): The WTA announced on Monday that Guadalajara, Mexico, will host the 2021 season-ending WTA Finals in the week of November 8. The prestigious year-end finale, featuring the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals, will be held in Guadalajara this year, with the event returning to its home in Shenzhen, China, from 2022 through 2030.



"I would like to extend my appreciation to the Guadalajara tournament organizers and Octagon for their commitment in hosting the event this season and for helping the WTA write another exciting chapter in WTA Finals history," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman, and CEO. "We are excited to bring our showpiece tournament to the exciting and vibrant city of Guadalajara in this unique year."

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the Gemdale Corporation in Shenzhen for their cooperation and resilience, and we look forward to returning in 2022 to enjoy the WTA Finals over the next decade."

Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, is considered the cultural center of the country and has hosted various international sporting, film, and entertainment events. The city is no stranger to women's tennis, where it also held a successful WTA 250 event in March earlier this year.

"We are delighted to announce the WTA Finals will be coming to Guadalajara this season and it is our immense honour to welcome the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams to Mexico for this highly respected event," Tournament Director Gustavo Santoscoy said. "We look forward to hosting the WTA Finals in 2021 and putting on a world-class tournament in November for the millions of tennis fans around the globe."

Remarking on the home of the WTA Finals, Eddy Liu, Co-Tournament Director of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and CEO of Gemdale Sports, said, "Shenzhen remains honoured and committed to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and we look forward to welcoming the event back to China in 2022 to build upon the legacy after its first historic staging in 2019." (ANI)

