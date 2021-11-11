2022 Winter Olympics: IOC praises China for delivering promises on carbon-neutral Games

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the Chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, told a digital press conference recently that he was happy and proud to see that Beijing has dedicated enormous attention to sustainability, delivering the promise of holding a carbon neutral Games.

Beijing, Nov 11 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has praised China for delivering the promises on a carbon-neutral Games by introducing renewable energies to Olympics venues and to attract 300 million winter sports fans.

The IOC held the virtual meeting on Tuesday to introduce the technical preparations for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, including the venues, the first version of the Playbook, and the ongoing test events, reports Xinhua.

Expressing the gratefulness to Beijing Winter Olympics Organising Committee, Samaranch said, "they are going to deliver extraordinary games even in the very challenging period of time with corona pandemic."

"With less than 90 days to the Games, the IOC and the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee are both in full operational mode," said the 62-year-old chairman, "the facilities in-game areas and services in the venues have been ready, and we are in the middle of the final test events, activities and training weeks."

Samaranch believed it was very much aligned with the principles of Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

"Many Olympic and Paralympic venues are powered by renewable energies, like solar or wind. It's very innovative on low carbon emission. The CO2 refrigeration systems will be used in most of the ice venues," he said.

"China also keeps the promise of getting 300 million people involved in winter sports. The winter sports population in China reached 224 million in the 2018-19 season. We are convinced that Beijing Winter Olympics will inspire thousands of children and young students to embrace winter sports across the world," he noted.

Christophe Dubi, the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, spoke highly of the preparations of Beijing 2022, which received high marks and positive feedbacks from international federations and athletes in terms of the test events.

"It is really impressive to see the Water Cube turned into an Ice Cube, the same for the new venues which have been built. Big issues have already been resolved, and we should focus on details in the final stretch. The Olympic Games is always an opportunity to make the world come together," said Dubi.

--IANS

bsk