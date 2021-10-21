24th National Racing Championship to kick start this weekend in Coimbatore

The weekend will also mark the debut of the first ever Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. The first ever season of the Royal Enfield GT Cup has seen overwhelming response from racing enthusiasts in the country. From an application list of more than 300 aspirants, 100 racers were shortlisted and invited to Coimbatore for the selection on October 18.

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) As the country is regaining its feet from the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and sporting events resuming across the country, the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2021 is all set to kick start at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on October 23.

A final grid of 18 riders who qualified for the races on Saturday and Sunday were identified along with two Media Wild cards. The qualifying rounds indicated a close competition between the shortlisted racers, and promised some nail-biting racing action this weekend.

Topping the time charts in the category was Anfal Akdhar from Thirssur. With a timing of 1:23.126, he has shown that he is capable of providing some knee-scraping action, along with other well-known riders like Anish Damodara Shetty. However, it was Lani Zena Fernandez, a young lady from Puducherry, who took the track by storm. She brimmed with confidence and enthusiasm as she competed with the boys while going through the gruelling sessions to be identified as one among the best.

Raivat Dhar, a young motoracer from Jammu who has made it to the final grid, showed he was not going to be left behind on the track and is eager to put on a great show for the final races on Sunday. With majority of the racers being from Southern India, Raivat is a proud representative from the Northernmost state of the country.

The qualifying selection round was conducted under professional guidance and safety controls. The entire grid was within 2.75 seconds of each other on the timing sheet, which shows the level of competence, skill and quality of talent that has made the grid.

The rider representation is truly a national one with riders from all corners of India battling it out over the weekend.

In the four-wheeler category, which has been the staple diet for racing fans in India who are well versed with JKNRC, the LGB Formula 4 category evokes the same passion and interest. These Formula cars designed at home have withstood the test of time and given drivers ample chance to showcase their skills. Names like Vishnu Prasad and Ashwin Datta are well known to fans.

There is also a strong presence of woman driver, led by Mira Erda. But one young man who took the season by storm last year, Amir Sayed will perhaps be watched with greatest interest in the new season. It's a full grid this time, with 26 cars in fray.

The LGB Novice Cup provides the necessary platform for young and new drivers to showcase their talent. The difference between the LGB Formula 4 and novice category is mainly one of seasoned drivers being there in the first category.

--IANS

cs