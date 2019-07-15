26-17: Count WC champions England will never forget

London: England became the World Champions for the first time in cricket history after defeating New Zealand in what can be termed as the most-epic matches in white-ball cricket to be ever played.

On Sunday, the scores were leveled twice in the game -- one after the allotted 100 overs and the other after the Super Over at the iconic Lord's. In the end, it was the superior boundary count which saw the Three Lions have their hands on the coveted trophy.

Two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241. England held their nerve, leveling the scores on the final ball of the deciding over, and then edged ahead on the boundary count to be crowned men's world champions for the first time.

England scored 26 boundaries, nine more than those of New Zealand and that difference prevented the Black Caps from lifting the coveted trophy for the first time. Out of the 26 boundaries, Ben Stokes hit 8 (6 fours, 2 sixes), followed by Jonny Bairstow (7 fours), Jos Buttler (7 fours), Jason Roy (3 fours) and Liam Plunkett (1 four). Out of these 26 boundaries, two came in Super Over. For New Zealand, James Neesham scored the maximum number of boundaries -- 4 (3 fours, 1 six), followed by Henry Nicholls (4 fours), Martin Guptill (2 fours, 1 six), Tom Latham (2 fours, 1 six), Kane Williamson (2 fours) and Matt Henry (1 four). Out of these 17 boundaries, one came in Super Over. After the match, Williamson said that no one expected that boundary count will come into play to decide the winner of the match.