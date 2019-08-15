2nd Ashes Test: England reach 76/2 at Lunch

Drafted into the squad after missing out the first Test, Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood made a strong statement by accounting for both the wickets that fell in the morning session -- Jason Roy (0) and Joe Root (14).

Put into bat, the hosts were off to a poor start as Hazlewood got into his act straight away by striking in the very second over of the morning. Trying to push a short-of-a-length delivery, Roy handed a catch to Australia skipper Tim Paine behind the stumps.

England captain Root and Burns then added 26 runs for the second wicket before Hazlewood struck again, trapping the former plumb in front of the wicket.

Burns, however, continued to play safe and shared a 50-run stand with Denly as England reached 76 runs in 27 overs before lunch was taken. Brief scores: England 76/2 in 27 overs (Rory Burns 34 not out, Joe Denly 27 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/14) vs Australia