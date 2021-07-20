2nd ODI: Chahar takes India to thrilling 3-wicket win

Colombo, July 20 (IANS) Pace bowler Deepak Chahar hammered 69 off 82 deliveries and shared an unbeaten 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket to bring India back from the dead and win the second One-day International by three wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka had made 275/9 in their 50 overs while India reached the target with five balls to spare.