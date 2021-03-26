2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
