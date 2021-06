2nd ODI: England women win toss, elect to bowl

Taunton, June 30 (IANS) England women on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bowl in the second ODI against Indian women here. England lead the series 1-0, having their eight-wicket win in the first match.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav