2nd ODI: India women race to 9-wkt win over SA

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut led India women to a nine-wicket win over South Africa after veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami took four wickets in the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Smriti scored an unbeaten 80 off 64 balls. Her innings consisted of 10 fours and three sixes as India scored 160/1 in just 28.4 overs in reply to South Africa's 157 all out in 40. The five-match ODI series is now level 1-1.