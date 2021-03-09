2nd ODI: India women thrash SA by 9 wkts (Ld)

Jhulan Goswami lead a clinical bowling display by claiming four for 42 as the tourists were bundled out for 157 in 41 overs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Half centuries by Smriti Mandhana (80 not out off 64 balls, 10 fours, three sixes) and Punam Raut (62 not out off 89 balls, eight fours) then led a strong reply as the hosts won with more than 20 overs to spare.

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) A strong all-round performance helped India women bounce back from their series-opening defeat against South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the second ODI here on Tuesday.

It was a good response by the Indians, especially after they were on the other end of a heavy defeat by the South Africans in match one on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and batted at the start, with Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) -- the stars in the previous game -- out cheaply to Jhulan and Mansi Joshi (2/23) respectively.

Lara Goodall (49) and captain Sune Luus (36) then rebuilt nicely with a 60-run third-wicket partnership that took South Africa up to 80 for two in the 21st over.

But things went all wrong from there as Jhulan and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) cut through the middle order and tail, the visitors dismissed with nine overs remaining.

Shabnim Ismail (1/46) did manage to land an early blow when she bowled Jemimah Rodrigues (9), but an unbroken 138-run second-wicket partnership charged India to victory.

The result ended a seven-match winning streak for the Proteas. Match three of the series takes place on Friday.

Brief scores: South Africa 157 all out in 41 overs (Lara Goodall 49, Sune Luus 36; Jhulan Goswami 4/42, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/37) lost to India 160/1 in 28.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80 not out, Punam Raut 62 not out) by nine wickets with 128 balls remaining.

--IANS

rkm/kr