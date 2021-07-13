2nd ODI: Ireland shock SA, take 1-0 lead

Dublin, July 14 (IANS) Ireland shocked South Africa, beating them by 43 runs in the second ODI here on Tuesday. The win gave Ireland a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after the first match produced no result.

Ireland, who were put into bat, made 290 for five in 50 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie scoring 102. Harry Tector made 79. But it was South Africa's fielding that let them down. They dropped as many as four catches to let the home side off the hook.