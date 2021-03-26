2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

India captain Virat Kohli, however, did not confirm if Pant will also take KL Rahul's place behind the stumps.

Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday. The hosts have brought in Rishabh Pant as replacement for the injured Shreyas Iyer.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, meanwhile, will captain England in place of Eoin Morgan, who was ruled out of the series with an injury to his right hand.

"We're going to bowl for similar reasons as in the last game. We played good cricket for large parts of the last game, but let ourselves down in the end," said Buttler.

"We've tried to play that way for a long period of time and it's given us great success, so we'll continue to go in that fashion. Huge shoes to fill (Morgan's) but obviously it gives someone else an opportunity and gives me the chance to lead.

"We have three changes, Dawid Malan for Morgan, Liam Livingstone for Sam Billings and Reece Topley for Mark Wood," Butler said.

Kohli said India wanted to bat first anyway. "We actually wanted to bat again, conditions play a big part. If you are intense and looking for wickets and you're aggressive, you can come back (even given the way England play). The development of a team is all about that, you have to be ready to do whatever happens in the toss," said Kohli.

"That's why we wanted to put ourselves in a similar situation even if we won the toss. Outside of that middle overs period where we lost three-four wickets, pretty happy with our batting. The chat in the field was to keep the belief, doesn't matter if we lose in 40 overs. Unfortunately Shreyas Iyer is out with a shoulder injury, Rishabh Pant replaces him," he further said.

India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0, having won the first ODI by 66 runs.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

--IANS

rkm/in