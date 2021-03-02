2nd phase of I-League to start on March 5

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) The second phase of the 2020/21 I-League season will be played from March 5 to 27, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

March 5 will feature six teams in action with Real Kashmir facing Churchill Brothers in the first match of the day at 2 pm, Mohammedan SC playing Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at 4 pm and RoundGlass Punjab playing Gokulam Kerala at 7 pm. While the 2 pm kickoff is set to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the other two matches will be hosted at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.