2nd T20I: Depleted India lose to Sri Lanka by four wickets

Colombo, July 28 (IANS) A depleted India, who were forced to make seven changes in the XI after nine players were ruled out due to Covid-related issues, stretched Sri Lanka before losing by four wickets in the last over of the second T20 International here on Wednesday night. India had made 132/5 at the R Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka, riding on Dhananjaya de Silva's 40 off 34 balls, won with two balls to spare.