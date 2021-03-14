  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. 2nd Test: Afghanistan beat Zim by 6 wkts, level series 1-1

2nd Test: Afghanistan beat Zim by 6 wkts, level series 1-1

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 14th, 2021, 17:15:13hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Abu Dhabi, March 14 (IANS) Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday to square the series 1-1.

In a match that went down to the final session of Day 5, Rahmat Shah's 58 and his 81-run stand with opener Ibrahim Zadran (29) helped Afghanistan chase down a target of 108.

The series thus ends 1-1 after Zimbabwe had won the first Test by 10 wickets. The two teams now face each other in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 545/4 declared & 108/4 (Rahmat Shah 58, Ibrahim Zadran 29; Ryan Burl 2/16) beat Zimbabwe 287 & 365 (Sean Williams 151 not out, Donald Tiripano 95; Rashid Khan 7/137) by 6 wickets

--IANS

rkm/kr

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features