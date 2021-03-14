2nd Test: Afghanistan need 54 more to win vs Zim

Abu Dhabi, March 14 (IANS) Afghanistan were 54 runs away from victory in the second Test against Zimbabwe at tea on the fifth day on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here.
While they lost opener Javed Ahmadi early in the innings, Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran managed to ensure that Afghanistan shaved 54 runs off the target in the second session.
Rashid Khan's seven-wicket haul earlier put an end to the Zimbabwe innings after captain Sean Williams's unbeaten 151 helped them set Afghanistan a target of 108. Zimbabwe lead the series 1-0 and are chasing a first Test series win since 2011.
Brief scores: Afghanistan 545/4 declared & 54/1 (Rahmat Shah 32 batting, Ibrahim Zadran 13 batting; Blessing Muzarabani 1/20) vs Zimbabwe 287 & 365 (Sean Williams 151 not out, Donald Tiripano 95; Rashid Khan 7/137)
--IANS
rkm/kr