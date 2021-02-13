2nd Test: Bangladesh fight back but Windies remain ahead

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Nayeem Hasan took a wicket each on Saturday to help Bangladesh end the third day of the second Test against West Indies on a high but the visitors remain in front with a lead of 154 runs. West Indies ended the day on 41 runs for the loss of three wickets in their second innings at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

West Indies had scored 409 in their first innings.

Earlier, Rahkeem Cornwall picked five wickets and Shannon Gabriel took three as West Indies dismissed Bangladesh for 296 in their first innings. Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Miraz scored half centuries for the hosts.

Overnight batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun started the day for Bangladesh with the score on 105 for four. Both looked good until Mithun's 86-ball vigil was ended by Cornwall.

Mushfiqur, at the other end, scored his 22nd Test fifty but soon became another victim of Cornwall's off-spin as Bangladesh were reduced to 155/6. Pressure was back on Bangladesh and they still needed 54 runs to avoid the follow-on.

But Liton and Miraz had other ideas as they showed resistance after the lunch break. The pair went onto add 126 runs for the 7th wicket and helped Bangladesh to reduce the gap from the visitors first innings total of 409. But Cornwall again struck to dismiss Liton for 71. Bangladesh lost their last three wickets for just 15 as they bowled out for 296. Cornwall grabbed five wickets for 74.

West Indies started their second innings with a lead of 113. The spinners gave Bangladesh the much needed early breakthrough to stay in the match as Kraigg Brathwaite and Shayne Moseley gone for six and seven respectively. Before end of the day's play Taijul chopped out John Campbell for 18. Nkrumah Bonner was unbeaten on eight and Jomel Warrican was on two.

Brief scores: West Indies 409 and 41/3 (John Campbell 18; Taijul Islam 1/13, Nayeem Hasan 1/14, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/14) Bangladesh 296 all out (Liton Das 71, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 57; Rahkeem Cornwall 5/74)

--IANS

rkm/qma