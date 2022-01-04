2nd Test, Day 2: India 85/2 in 2nd innings at stumps, lead South Africa by 58 runs

Johannesburg, Jan 4 (IANS) India were 85/2 at stumps, leading South Africa by 58 runs on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday.

For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) were at the crease when play came to an end on Day 2.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 229 in their first innings taking a lead of 27 runs.