2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul finishes with 7/61 as India bowl out South Africa for 229

Johannesburg, Jan 4 (IANS) Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday.

With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.