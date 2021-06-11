2nd Test: England all out for 303, NZ lose early wicket

Birmingham, June 11 (IANS) New Zealand lost an early wicket after bowling England out for 303 in their first innings on the second day of the second and last Test here on Friday.

Overnight unbeaten batsman Daniel Lawrence went on to score 81 not out (124 balls, 13x4s) -- the same score as opener Rory Burns -- while his unbeaten partner Mark Wood went on to score 41 (80 balls, 7x4s).