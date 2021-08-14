2nd Test: England all out for 391, Root scores unbeaten 180

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets for 94 runs while Ishant Sharma chipped in with 3/69, including two off successive deliveries. Mohammed Shami, who took the last wicket, finished with two for 95.

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Skipper Joe Root led from the front, scoring 180 not out as England were bowled out for 391 on the last ball of third day's play in the second Test against India here at Lord's on Saturday. England have taken a 27-run lead in first innings over visitors who scored 364.

England started strongly from overnight 119/3 and did not lose a single wicket in the first session as both Root and Jonny Bairstow (57) brought up their century partnership, adding 97 in the first session.

Though Bairstow and Jos Buttler (23) were dismissed in the second session, England scored 98 in the second session to get near India's total.

Ishant then removed Moeen Ali (27) and Sam Curran (0) off successive deliveries with the score at 341. However skipper Root added 50 runs with the last three wickets, including 20 with James Anderson (0) to take England to their eventual total.

Brief scores: India 364 in 126.1 overs vs England 391 all out in 128 overs (Joe Root 180 not out, Jonny Bairstow 57, Rory Burns 49, Mohammad Siraj 4/94, Ishant Sharma 3/69, Mohammed Shami 2/95).

