2nd Test: England elect to bat as New Zealand make six changes

Birmingham, June 10 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test here at Edgbaston against a New Zealand side that made six changes to the side that played the first Test at Lord's last week.

"Kane Williamson (elbow ), BJ Watling (back) and Mitchel Santner (finger) were ruled out before the toss through injury and replaced by Will Young, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel," said a statement from New Zealand Cricket.