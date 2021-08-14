2nd Test: Fans throw bottle corks at batsman Rahul at Lord's (lead)

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Fans at Lord's threw bottle corks at India opener K.L. Rahul during the first session's play on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday. However, the Indian cricket board has not lodged any complaint.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source confirmed to IANS that the team management in England has decided to not lodge any official complaint after pictures of Rahul standing close to the boundary line and surrounded by bottle corks on the field emerged on social media as the first session drew to a close.