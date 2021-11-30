2nd Test: India A restrict South Africa to 233/7 on Day 1

Bloemfontein, Dec 1 (IANS) Putting up an excellent performance with the ball, India A restricted South Africa to 233/7 at the end of Day 1 of the second four-day Test match, here on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, South Africa A lost their skipper Pieter Malan as Arzan Nagwaswalla struck in the second over. Sarel Erwee and Raynard van Tonder then added 72 runs together before Ishan Porel struck in successive overs to dismiss the two.