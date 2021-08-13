2nd Test: India bowled out for 364 as Anderson picks five

India began the day on a poor note, losing opener K.L. Rahul early. The centurion could add only two runs to his overnight score and fell for 129, lobbing a catch to cover off Ollie Robinson on the second ball of the day.

London, Aug 13 (IANS) India were bowled out for 364 just after lunch on Day 2 of the second Test here at Lords on Friday as veteran England pace bowler James Anderson took 5/64 for his 31st five-wicket haul in Test career.

Five balls later, James Anderson forced Ajinkya Rahane to nick his first ball of the day to slips as India were reduced to 282/5 from the overnight 276/3.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 49 in 18.5 overs before the former fell when he nicked an attempted cut off Mark Wood to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, around 30 minutes before the end of the first session.

Mohammed Shami was dismissed by Moeen Ali soon after as India went for lunch at 346/7.

With Jadeja at crease, India were hoping they would get close to 400. Both Jadeja and pace bowler Ishant Sharma hung around after lunch before the latter fell to an Anderson beauty which jagged back in and caught him LBW eight overs into second session.

Bumrah was dismissed by Anderson for his fifth wicket on the last ball of his 29th and Indian innings' 126th over and on the first ball of the next over by Mark Wood, Jadeja was caught at mid-on.

Brief scores: India 364 all out in 126.1 overs (K.L. Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Ravindra Jadeja 40; James Anderson 5/62, Ollie Robinson 2/73, Mark Wood 2/91) vs England.

--IANS

kh/bsk