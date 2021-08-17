2nd Test: India declare at 298/8, set England a target of 272

London, Aug 16 (IANS) India declared their second innings at 298/8 just after lunch on the fifth and final day of the second Test leaving England a target of 272 to win in 60 overs.

Pace bowlers Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) added unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket, the highest stand for the wicket in England by an Indian pair -- surpassing the 66 between Madan Lal and Kapil Dev in 1982, to help India wrest initiative.