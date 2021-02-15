2nd Test: India lead crosses 400, Ashwin unbeaten on 68 (Tea)

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday afternoon scored brilliant half centuries in tough batting conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to put India in ascendency by extending their lead to 416 on Day Three of the second Test against England here.

At the tea break, India had reached 221/8 in their second innings, with Ashwin and Ishant Sharma batting on 68 and 0 respectively. The hosts added 65 runs in the 25 overs bowled during the session.

Earlier in the morning session, India lost five wickets but added 102 runs to get their lead past 350. Resuming the day at 54/1, India lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (7), Rohit Sharma (26), Rishabh Pant (8), Ajinkya Rahane (10) and debutant Axar Patel (7) in quick succession.

However, Kohli and Ashwin then shared a 96-run stand for the seventh wicket to put India a commanding position.

The Indian skipper, who showed his class on a turning Chepauk wicket, was the first wicket to fall in the post-lunch session as he was dismissed by Moeen Ali at his individual score of 62. This was the fifth time that Moeen had dismissed Kohli in Test cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav (3), who came in next, couldn't stay long at the crease as he was also out lbw against Ali.

Ishant then shared an unbeaten stand of 11 runs off 30 balls with Ashwin to take India into the tea break in a very strong position.

India had posted 329 runs in their first innings. The hosts then bowled out England for 134, securing a 195-run lead.

Brief scores: India 329 and 221/8 at tea on Day Three(Ravichandran Ashwin 68 batting, Virat Kohli 62; Moeen Ali 4/71) vs England 134 all out

--IANS

aak/