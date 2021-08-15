2nd Test: India reach 105/3 at tea on Day 4 against England

Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 29 runs with Ajinkya Rahane keeping him company with 24 as they repaired the Indian innings cautiously as the innings was tottering at 56/3 at lunch. Pujara has faced 148 deliveries for his 29 while Rahane had negotiated 74.

London, Aug 15 (IANS) India added 49 runs to their score without losing any wicket in the second session on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's, going in for tea at 105 for three in second innings on Sunday.

Earlier, India scored 56 runs in the first session on the fourth day but lost three key wickets including skipper Virat Kohli, in the process.

On a bright day at the Lord's, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were cautious in the first seven overs. Sharma was graceful with his straight drive and flick through mid-wicket.

The foundation 'f India's score in the first innings came from the 126 runs partnership between the openers. But England shattered the plan by forcing Rahul to nick behind to keeper Jos Buttler off Mark Wood, thus breaking the partnership early after just 18 runs.

Wood was then pulled by Sharma for six on the third ball of the 12th over. But three balls later, Sharma repeated the pull, only to see the shot come off the toe-end of the bat and go straight to deep backward square leg. It was the second time in the series that Sharma got out while attempting a pull.

Pujara escaped an early scare with the edge falling short of slip. He took his time to get off the mark off the 35th ball with a nudge through leg-side and received loud cheers from the crowd.

Virat Kohli was impressive in the start with his cover-drives and found the middle of the bat on most occasions. But the Indian skipper poked at a delivery outside the off-stump, and was caught behind off Sam Curran stroke of the lunch interval.

England dominated the session and picked three big wickets of Rahul, Sharma and Kohli while conceding 56 runs in 25 overs.

Brief scores (At Tea, Day 4): India 364 and 105/3 in 53 overs (C Pujara 29 not out, A Rahane 24 not out, Rohit Sharma 21, Virat Kohli 20, Mark Wood 2/16, Sam Curran 1/6) vs England 391.

--IANS

nr/bsk