2nd Test: India takes lead but England gets three wickets

India lead by 29 runs after making 364 in the first innings and bowling out England for 391

London, Aug 15 (IANS) India have taken the lead on the fourth day of the Lord's Test despite losing three wickets in the first session on Sunday. At lunch, India were 56/3 in 25 overs with Cheteshwar Pujara (3 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (1 not out) at the crease.

On a bright day at the Lord's, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were cautious in the first seven overs. Sharma was graceful in his straight drive and flick through mid-wicket.

The foundation of India's score in the first innings came from the 126 runs partnership between the openers. But England shattered the plan by forcing Rahul to nick behind to keeper Jos Buttler off Mark Wood, thus breaking the partnership for 18 runs.

Wood was then pulled by Sharma for six on the third ball of the 12th over. But three balls later, Sharma repeated the pull, only to have the shot come off the toe-end of the bat and hit straight to deep backward square leg. It was the second time in the series that Sharma got out while attempting a pull.

Pujara escaped an early scare with the edge falling short of slip. He took his time to get off the mark off the 35th ball with a nudge through leg-side and received loud cheers from the crowd.

Virat Kohli was impressive in the start with his cover-drives and finding the middle of the bat on most occasions. But the Indian skipper poked at a delivery on the fifth stump, taking an edge to Buttler off Sam Curran, falling on stroke of the lunch interval.

England dominated the session and picked three big wickets of Rahul, Sharma and Kohli while conceding 56 runs in 25 overs

Pujara, Rahane and the rest of the India batting order have a huge task at their hands.

Brief scores: India 364 and 56/3 (Rohit Sharma 21, Virat Kohli 20, Mark Wood 2/16, Sam Curran 1/6) vs England 391.

