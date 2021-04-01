2nd Test: Joseph, Holder help West Indies take control

Antigua, April 1 (IANS) Only 42.1 overs were possible due to rain, but West Indies took control of the match as they picked up five wickets on the third day of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Fast bowlers Jason Holder (2/39) and Alzarri Joseph (2/64) led the bowling attack and the home side now enter the fourth day with a lead of 104 runs while Sri Lanka have just two wickets in hand on a good pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.