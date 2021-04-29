2nd Test: Karunaratne, Thirimanne tons help SL reach 291/1 on Day 1

Kandy (Sri Lanka), April 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a second consecutive Test century while his opening partner Lahiru Thirimanne was unbeaten on 131 as Sri Lanka reached 291/1 at stumps on Day 1 of their second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat. Karunaratne and Thirimanne put up an opening stand of 209 runs before it was broken in the 64th over by Shoriful Islam. Karunaratne had scored 244 in the first Test that was held in Pallekele and ended in a draw.