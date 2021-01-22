2nd Test: Matthews's century helps Sri Lanka edge ahead

Galle, Jan 22 (IANS) Angelo Matthews led the way with an unbeaten 107 as Sri Lanka fought back from losing two early wickets for just seven runs to end the first day of the second Test against England on 229/4 on Friday.

Fast bowler James Anderson dismissed opener Kusal Perera and Oshada Fernando in the fourth over of the day. However, Matthews anchored strong partnerships after that to help Sri Lanka edge ahead at the end of the day. Matthews first put up a 69-run stand with Lahiru Thirmanne and then a 117-run partnership with captain Dinesh Chandimal for the fifth wicket.