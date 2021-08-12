2nd Test: Rahul's ton powers India to 276/3 on Day 1

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Opener K.L. Rahul scored his sixth Test century as India ended Day One of the second Test at Lord's strongly placed at 276/3 after being put into bat by England.

Rahul, who batted with grit and determination, saw off 248 deliveries and hit 12 fours and a six as he shared century stands with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (83) and skipper Virat Kohli (42) to frustrate the English bowling that is missing some of the top bowlers.