2nd Test: Root, Burns take England to 119/3 at stumps on Day 2

London, Aug 13 (IANS) England skipper Joe Root defied Indian bowlers with 48 off 75 balls as England went to stumps on Day 2 of the second Test here at Lord's at 119/3, still 245 runs adrift of the 364 that India made in their first innings.

England, who lost two wickets off successive balls immediately after tea to Mohammed Siraj (2/34), were reduced to 23 for two before Root and opener Rory Burns (49) added 85 for the third wicket to stabilise the innings.