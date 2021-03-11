2nd Test: Shahidi double ton puts Afghanistan in front

Abu Dhabi, March 11 (IANS) Hashmatullah Shahidi (200 not out) and captain Asghar Afghan's (164) historic knocks put Afghanistan comfortably in the driver's seat on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Thursday.

Zimbabwe ended the day on 50/0 after Afghanistan declared on a mammoth 545/4 after Shahidi became the first from his country to score a Test double century.