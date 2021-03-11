  1. Sify.com
  4. 2nd Test: Shahidi double ton puts Afghanistan in front

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021, 19:09:18hrs
Abu Dhabi, March 11 (IANS) Hashmatullah Shahidi (200 not out) and captain Asghar Afghan's (164) historic knocks put Afghanistan comfortably in the driver's seat on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Thursday.

Zimbabwe ended the day on 50/0 after Afghanistan declared on a mammoth 545/4 after Shahidi became the first from his country to score a Test double century.

Afghan and Shahidi posted a partnership of 307 runs for the fourth wicket. Afghan's 164 was momentarily the highest score by an Afghanistan batsman in Test cricket before Shahidi overtook him.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 545/4 declared (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164, Ibrahim Zadran 72) vs Zimbabwe 50/0 (Prince Masvaure 29 batting, Kevin Kasuza 14 batting)

--IANS

rkm/kr

