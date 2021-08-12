2nd Test: Sharma, Rahul take India to 157/2 at tea

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Powered by 83 from opener Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten half-century from K.L. Rahul (batting 55), India moved to 157 for two at tea on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

England bowlers struggled to take wickets after putting India into bat as the visitors reached 46 without loss in the rain-curtailed first session.