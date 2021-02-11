2nd Test: West Indies opt to bat against Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 11 (IANS) West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite on Thursday won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the second and final Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The visitors hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series -- part of ICC World Test Championship -- after they won the first match in Chattogram by three wickets riding on a brilliant hundred by Kyle Mayers on debut, leading them to a historic and an improbable victory as they chased down a hefty target of 395 on the final day of the match.