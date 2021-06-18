2nd Test: Windies reduce South Africa to 44/3 at lunch on Day 1

St Lucia, June 18 (IANS) West Indies reduced South Africa to 44 for three at lunch on the first day of second Test after winning the toss and electing to bowl here on Friday.

Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel, who replaced Rahkeem Cornwall, picked the early wicket of Aiden Markram, getting him caught at backward point. Pacer Jayden Seales had Keegan Petersen edging to second slip for seven in his third over as the Proteas slipped to 26 for two.