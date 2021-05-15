3-member Indian tennis team for world jr qualifying round

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) A three-member Indian team has been announced for the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship (Under-14) Asia/Oceania final qualifying round, to be held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, from June 7-12.

Sajid Lodi is the non-playing captain while other team members are Rethin Pranav RS, Manas Manoj Dhamne, and Kriish Ajay Tyagi, announced by the All India Tennis Association's unior selection committee, which met virtually on Friday.