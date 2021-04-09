3 uncapped players in B'desh's preliminary squad for SL Tests

The uncapped pace trio of Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, and Shohidul Islam have received their maiden call-ups after an impressive domestic season.

Dhaka, April 9 (IANS) Bangladesh have named three uncapped fast bowlers in their 21-member preliminary squad for their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka that starts on April 21.

Fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud and batsman Soumya, who were a part of the two-match Test series against West Indies, have been excluded. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also not part of the squad as he has opted to play in the Indian Premier League.

Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin has said that Bangladesh will announce the final squad for the series after an inter-squad warm-up game.

The series begins on April 21, with the Bangladesh squad arriving in Sri Lanka on April 12. The inter-squad warm-up match will be played between April 17-18 to finalise the squad.

Squad: Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan

