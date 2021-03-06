3rd hockey match: Late Simranjeet goal gives India draw

Striker Simranjeet Singh's late equaliser, in the 57th minute, ensured India remained unbeaten on the tour. For Great Britain, Alan Forsyth scored in the second quarter.

Antwerp (Belgium), March 6 (IANS) A determined Indian men's hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against Great Britain in their third match of the Europe Tour on Saturday.

India dominated with ball possession early in the match and used hard press to tame Great Britain's attack. However, their first real opportunity came in the 10th minute when they earned a penalty corner, but was denied by the goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who made an excellent save. Though both teams created a number of opportunities in the first quarter, neither could convert.

Ending the first quarter in a goalless stalemate, the Great Britain men started the second period aggressively and won themselves yet another penalty corner, but Indian custodian Krishan B Pathak, who replaced Sreejesh for the second quarter, made an outstanding save to deny Great Britain from drawing the first blood.

In return, India created potential opportunities in Great Britain's striking circle but couldn't convert. However, within a few minutes, Alan Forsyth's strike helped Great Britain to break the deadlock, making the scoreline 1-0 at the end of the second half.

A dominating start to the third quarter saw GB earning back-to-back penalties, but India managed to nullify the threat. Vying for an equaliser, India penetrated twice inside Great Britain's striking circle, but couldn't make the most out of it.

In their bid to score an equaliser, the world No.4 team went all out in the attack, penetrating the striking circle as many as three times at the start of the final quarter but were denied each time. After being tested hard, Indian men got the reward in the 57th minute as Simranjeet's goal denied Great Britain from posting a win.

India will play their fourth and final match of the Europe Tour against Great Britain on Monday.

