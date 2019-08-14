3rd ODI: Windies opt to bat against India (Toss)

After the first game was washed out, Virat Kohli and boys won the second contest by 59 runs (D/L method).

Speaking at the toss, Holder said: "We are going to bat first. Seems like a good wicket and opportunity to put some runs on the board. We need to focus on things we can control. We've done a lot of talk, it's time for execution. We need to learn and take responsibility. We got to play as a team. We've got two changes. Sheldon Cotrell is out and Keemo Paul replaces him. We've left out Oshane Thomas and brought in Fabien Allen."

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Not a bad thing at all, the toss is not in your control mostly. It's an opportunity to come out here and execute our skill-sets. We spoke about in the last game, how after a drinks break, we lost our way. One change. (Yuzvendra) Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav. Playing XI: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed