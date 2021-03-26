3rd ODI: Conway, Mitchell, Neesham lead NZ to 164-run win

Wellington, March 26 (IANS) Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, coupled with a five-wicket haul from James Neesham and a four-wicket haul for Matt Henry, helped New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 164 runs in the third ODI at the Basin Reserve on Friday. New Zealand have thus won the series 3-0.

Conway's 126 off 110 balls and Mitchell's unbeaten 100 off 92 helped New Zealand reach 318/6. In response, Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 154 with Mahmudullah scoring an unbeaten 76 off 73 balls.

Henry ran through the Bangladesh top order dismissing openers Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar within the first seven overs. Neesham then took over, taking the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and and Mahedi Hasan to leave Bangladesh tottering at 82/7 in the 26th over.

Mahmudullah then ensured that Bangladesh crossed over into three-figures, striking up a 52-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Rubel Hossain. Mahmudullah contributed 47 runs in that partnership but Neesham then dismissed Hossain to end the brief stand in the 43rd over. Neesham then got the final wicket of Mustafizur Rahman in the same over to end the Bangladesh innings.

Earlier, Conway first put up 63 runs for fourth wicket with captain Tom Latham before a blistering 159-run partnership between him and Mitchell, which came off just 147 balls, flattened the opposition.

Brief scores: New Zealand 318/6 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 126, Daryl Mitchell 100 not out; Rubel Hossain 3/70) beat Bangladesh 154 all out (Mahmudullah 76 not out; James Neesham 5/27, Matt Henry 4/27) by 164 runs.

--IANS

