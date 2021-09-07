3rd ODI: Debutant Theeksana helps Sri Lanka beat South Africa

Chasing a target of 204, South Africa's innings failed to take off as they were bundled out for 125 in 30 overs. Sri Lanka won the series 2-1 after South Africa had won the second ODI to level the series 1-1.

Colombo, Sep 7 (IANS) Spinner Maheesh Theeksana claimed four wickets for 37 runs on debut and helped Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 78 runs in a low-scoring third and final One-dayer at the Premadasa Stadium here on Tuesday.

It was a dream debut for Theekshana as he dismissed Janneman Malan off his first ball in international cricket after which rain halted play for a while. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for South Africa with 22 runs. Dushmantha Chameera had struck the early blows, taking 2-16.

The 78-run win over South Africa in the third ODI helped Sri Lanka jump four places to the fifth spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were restricted to 203 for nine in their allotted 50 overs with Charith Asalanka top-scoring with 47 of 71 deliveries.

Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne added 33 runs to stand for the seventh wicket and that took Sri Lanka's score past 150 before both of them fell within a space of 12 runs. Dushmantha Chameera's steady knock of 29 helped the hosts cross the 200-run mark, setting the visitors a target of 204. Which eventually proved enough.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 203 for 9 in 50 overs (Charith Asalanka 47; Keshav Maharaj 3-38, George Linde 2-32). South AFrica 125 all out in 30 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 22; Maheesh Theeksana 4-38, Dushmantha Chameera 2/16).

