3rd ODI: England win toss, choose to bowl

Pune: England won the toss and chose to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

With the three-match series level at 1-1, the winner of the third ODI will win the series.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan.