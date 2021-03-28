3rd ODI: England win toss, choose to bowl

  1. Sify.com
Pune: England won the toss and chose to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

With the three-match series level at 1-1, the winner of the third ODI will win the series.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

