3rd ODI: India beat England by 7 runs to win series

Pune, March 28 (IANS) India got a scare before they managed to beat England by a slender 7-run margin in the third and final One-day International against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Sam Curran (95 not out off 83 deliveries) threatened to take the game away from India after the home side had reduced the Englishmen to 200 for seven at one stage in chase of 329. However, the total proved too much in the end. Shardul Thakur took four wickets for 67 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets for 42 runs.